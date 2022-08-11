Western Wisconsin's drought worsens ahead of a rainy Friday

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Drought conditions have expanded a bit east in Western Wisconsin over the past week, now including parts of Eau Claire and more of Dunn and Pepin Counties. In addition, most of St. Croix along with corners of Pierce and Dunn counties are in a severe drought.
While the abnormally dry category has improved statewide, drought conditions have worsened and that severe drought category has been added within the past month with areas expanding in this week's outlook that was updated today.
