While below average, this Valentine's Day was warmer than recent years

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
High temperatures today ranged from the upper teens to the low 20s across Western Wisconsin, wind chill really wasn't a factor, and the sunshine made it feel better. While those temperatures were below average, they weren't as cold as they were last two years.
Last year had a record coldest Valentine's Day high temperature of -4 and a morning low of -22. That low was the second coldest low on February 14 in Eau Claire's history, behind just 1951 with a low of -27. The average temp was colder last year, making it the coldest Valentine's Day on record. 2020 had a high of 13 and a low of -16.
While it is on the warmer side compared to recent years, the Snuggle Index is past the middle for two reasons: temps will remain below average and, well, it's Valentine's Day! So, find your favorite people or pets and snuggle up to help stay warm tonight!.. READ MORE