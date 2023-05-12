While Mother's Day weekend will not be a washout, scattered showers are likely for at least parts of Western Wisconsin

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
While the Chippewa Valley has enjoyed four straight days with highs above average and in the 70s, none of this week's temperatures come close to how warm it was one year ago.
May 12, 2022 set a new daily record high temperature of 94 degrees! That broke the previous record that had stood since 1900 of 92°.
Some humidity was in the air, too, with dew points in the mid 50s to low 60s. Despite the humidity, Friday morning's rain was quite light and only added about 1/100" in Eau Claire and even the highest totals were less than 1/2".
Isolated to scattered showers returned late afternoon, but will likely become isolated overnight. A few showers will return... READ MORE