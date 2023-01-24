While not a big storm, scattered light snow showers are likely Wednesday and could cause a few slick spots

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A few flurries fell last night into this morning and didn't add up to anything measurable for most, and the afternoon even brought some partial sunshine to the Chippewa Valley and south.
Even on a wider view of radar, there isn't much that shows an organized system and shows just a few clusters of snow north and northwest of Eau Claire. The main system is actually going to miss us south with heavy snow possible in Missouri and Illinois down where there are widespread clouds.
Energy from that system will combine with those weak waves to our west to bring a little snow across Western Wisconsin on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Temperatures are actually as warm as they've been in just under a week with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Scattered snow showers will move in from west to east... READ MORE