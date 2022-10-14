White is not normally a fall color: Eau Claire records first measurable snow of season earlier than average

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Eau Claire recorded the first measurable snow of the season with 0.3" this morning. This snow is ahead of average for the city's first measurable snow of the season. The average date for the first measurable snow is November 5, which is about 3 weeks from now. The earliest ever in Eau Claire was on October 4, 2014.
That snow stuck mainly to the grass in the Chippewa Valley, but there were reports of a few slippery spots further north where some snow stuck to the roads. More snow was reported up there, too, with reports of 1 to 2 inches and the highest from our weather tracker, Bob, in Tony.
Temperatures were cold all day long, and have barely made it to about 40 by the evening. Expect lows near or below freezing Saturday morning with some spots in the mid to upper 20s... READ MORE