Widespread rain expected through midday, scattered showers continue through evening.

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The cold front moved through Thursday night. While Friday's official high temperature was 68, it wasn't anywhere near that warm during daylight hours.
The high occurred at 2am, and temps dropped ten degrees in just one hour by 3am and another ten degrees over the next couple hours. Temps were consistently in the low to mid 40s all day long and felt like the upper 30s when factoring in the wind chill.
Some rain fell late Thursday night through Friday morning, but as expected the Chippewa Valley didn't receive that much with this first round. Eau Claire, Menomonie, and surrounding areas picked up less than 1/10".
While that rain moved out Friday evening, there remains a lot of moisture in Iowa and Missouri that will move back into Western Wisconsin by...