...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory issued for most of Western Wisconsin on Thursday

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

A lot of rain fell with the storms that stayed non-severe last night (other than the severe thunderstorms for Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties earlier in the afternoon).

We have a two-day total of 3.10" in our rain gauge on Eau Claire's south side. Eau Claire picked up a new daily record (for 4/12) 2.66" rain yesterday. Other reported totals ranged from one to two inches thanks to our Weather Trackers.

Temperatures were warmest this morning around 10am and have decreased all afternoon because of our westerly wind that has carried colder temperatures into the Chippewa Valley. The wind only gets stronger tomorrow.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of Western Wisconsin, with slightly slower gusts expected in Polk, Barron, and Rusk counties. It'll still be incredibly windy there, too. In the Advisory area, expect sustained wind...

