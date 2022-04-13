Wind Advisory issued for most of Western Wisconsin on Thursday

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A lot of rain fell with the storms that stayed non-severe last night (other than the severe thunderstorms for Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties earlier in the afternoon).
We have a two-day total of 3.10" in our rain gauge on Eau Claire's south side. Eau Claire picked up a new daily record (for 4/12) 2.66" rain yesterday. Other reported totals ranged from one to two inches thanks to our Weather Trackers.
Temperatures were warmest this morning around 10am and have decreased all afternoon because of our westerly wind that has carried colder temperatures into the Chippewa Valley. The wind only gets stronger tomorrow.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of Western Wisconsin, with slightly slower gusts expected in Polk, Barron, and Rusk counties. It'll still be incredibly windy there, too. In the Advisory area, expect sustained wind... READ MORE