Wind and frigid wind chills will continue through the weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a blustery and cold St. Patrick's Day, though we were free of snow at least. Temps were frigid, and felt even colder when factoring in the wind chill.
Gusts topped out between 30 and 40 mph for most in Western Wisconsin Friday afternoon. The wind continues to be gusty out of the west and northwest, and that will continue through Friday night and into Saturday with peak gusts still above 30 mph expected.
Sustained wind will be between 15 and 25 mph through the day Saturday before it begins to get a bit lighter, but it'll still remain breezy through at least Sunday.
Scattered snow showers return... READ MORE