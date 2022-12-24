 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

.Weather conditions have improved across the region compared to
yesterday, but drifting snow will continue through the afternoon
so have a Winter Weather Advisory across western and southern
Minnesota. Meanwhile cold wind chills will continue through
Sunday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Wind Chill Advisory extended into Christmas Day, but Santa brings more snow and warmer weather next week

  • Updated
  • 0

NOTE: Our web video is out of date. It will not be updated again until Monday morning. Please refer to the written story for forecast details Saturday and Sunday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been extended through 10 am Sunday, December 25th for all of western Wisconsin.

Wind chills will be as low as -30º which means frostbite can occur within 20 to 30 minutes on exposed skin.

Temperatures will be in the low single digits Saturday. We'll see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. 

Wind speeds will continue to barrel in from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. 

We'll see those winds relax into Christmas Day...READ MORE.

Have a story idea? Let us know here