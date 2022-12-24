Wind Chill Advisory extended into Christmas Day, but Santa brings more snow and warmer weather next week

NOTE: Our web video is out of date. It will not be updated again until Monday morning. Please refer to the written story for forecast details Saturday and Sunday.
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been extended through 10 am Sunday, December 25th for all of western Wisconsin.
Wind chills will be as low as -30º which means frostbite can occur within 20 to 30 minutes on exposed skin.
Temperatures will be in the low single digits Saturday. We'll see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky.
Wind speeds will continue to barrel in from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
We'll see those winds relax into Christmas Day.