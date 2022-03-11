Wind Chill Advisory in effect through 9am Saturday

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 25 below to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, and west central Minnesota; or north of a line from Appleton to Forest Lake, Minnesota, to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&