Wind Chill Advisory in effect through 9am Saturday

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A nasty wind blew out of the west Friday was gusting between 20 and 30 mph at pretty much all times. Peak gusts for a few spots including Eau Claire made it into the mid to upper 30s.
The wind has shifted northwesterly this evening and will continue out of the northwest through the night at 5 to 10 mph. While that's not as strong as it was today, it will create some nasty wind chills as air temps fall below zero by tomorrow morning.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9am Saturday morning for the potential for wind chills as cold as -30. The coldest wind chills will be north and east of Eau Claire, but the Advisory is still in effect as far south as Pierce, Dunn, Eau Claire, and Clark counties.
Wind chills for Eau Claire should bottom out close to...