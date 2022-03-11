 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 25 below
to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, and west central Minnesota; or north of
a line from Appleton to Forest Lake, Minnesota, to Eau Claire,
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Wind Chill Advisory in effect through 9am Saturday

  • 0
WatchWarn County Name 2.png

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

A nasty wind blew out of the west Friday was gusting between 20 and 30 mph at pretty much all times. Peak gusts for a few spots including Eau Claire made it into the mid to upper 30s.

The wind has shifted northwesterly this evening and will continue out of the northwest through the night at 5 to 10 mph. While that's not as strong as it was today, it will create some nasty wind chills as air temps fall below zero by tomorrow morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9am Saturday morning for the potential for wind chills as cold as -30. The coldest wind chills will be north and east of Eau Claire, but the Advisory is still in effect as far south as Pierce, Dunn, Eau Claire, and Clark counties.

Wind chills for Eau Claire should bottom out close to... READ MORE

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

Tags