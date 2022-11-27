Winter is almost here as Tuesday looks to bring heavy snow to some areas

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
From last week's climb in temps, we will end up taking a few steps back this week with colder weather, and a potential lump of snow.
For our start to the week, temps won't dip far down, and instead our only impact will be strong winds. Wind speeds look to top out at 15 mph, but wind gusts will reach up to 30 mph. Even with strong winds, temps for the day will end up being in the low 40s, which isn't too bad before snow showers.
Our biggest impact for the week will be Tuesday's snowfall. As of now, our forecasts point towards a snow event that will last all day, however the amounts of snow, and the specific locations that will be impacted the most is still a little difficult, as... READ MORE