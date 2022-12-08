Winter is back once again, bringing back snow and impacting road conditions

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
A system from our southwest is slowly moving our way, and by tonight and tomorrow morning, it will arrive in the Chippewa Valley. For some, this will bring heavy snow and freezing drizzle, but for others, you may only get a quick peak at some snow.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is still in effect for Buffalo Trempealeau and Jackson Counties, but the timing has changed to start tonight at 9 pm, and end at 3 am on Friday. Glaze of ice, heavy snow, and poor travel conditions are expected.
Even though the advisory is only till 3 am tomorrow morning, roads will still be negatively impacted throughout the... READ MORE