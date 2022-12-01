Winter starts wild: A shot at 40, a quick dose of snow, then those brutal winds return

What a wild start to December. We've got pretty much everything in the forecast the next few days.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures climbing into the low 30s.
Wind chills will range from 15 to 25 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Those southerly winds will hold temps in the 20s overnight. Winds chills will be from 5 to 15 mph early Friday morning.
Temps will spike though as a warm front moves in. We'll be heading towards 40 degrees Friday afternoon. We'll stay under a mostly cloudy sky.
Late Friday, the cold front will roll through. At the onset of precipitation, a frozen mix of rain/sleet...READ MORE.