Winter Storm Warnings in place as today's rain and thunderstorms gives way to wet snow, strong winds tonight

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
The weather is looking to be a little bit on the wild side as we end March and begin April as rain, snow, thunderstorms and windy conditions remain in the forecast.
WINTER STORM WARNINGS are in place for the entire Chippewa Valley for tonight into Saturday morning. For most, the warning runs from 7 PM to 7 AM though it'll begin at 4 PM for Polk County. It'll run from 10 PM to 10 AM for Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties and from 1 AM to 10 AM for Clark and Jackson Counties.