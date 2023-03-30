Winter Storm Watch issued for heavy snow in effect after tomorrow's thunderstorms

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
All of Western Wisconsin is under a WINTER STORM WATCH from 7pm Friday until 1pm Saturday.
A little snow fell this afternoon with little to no accumulation. Precip is changing to rain this evening, and there could be some thunderstorms, too.
By tomorrow, a few storms could be on the stronger side especially in the afternoon and evening for areas south of US-10 with the main threat being damaging hail.
All of Western Wisconsin will see heavy rain at times with precipitation totals (includes rain and melted snow equivalent). 1 to 3 inches of precipitation is possible in spots, and near/over 1 inch is likely in most spots.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue... READ MORE