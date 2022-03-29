Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties where a glaze of ice is possible

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Winds were gusty out of the southeast today, with peak gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph. Sustained winds were not far behind, generally out of the southeast at 10 to 25 mph.
Usually winds with a southerly component bring warmer temps, but that really wasn't the case today. Cloud cover didn't help us warm up, either.
Temps to the northeast are near the freezing mark, and that is important in locating where the rain turns into freezing rain as precipitation lifts towards us this evening.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for... READ MORE