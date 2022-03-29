 Skip to main content
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties where a glaze of ice is possible

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Winds were gusty out of the southeast today, with peak gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph. Sustained winds were not far behind, generally out of the southeast at 10 to 25 mph.

Usually winds with a southerly component bring warmer temps, but that really wasn't the case today. Cloud cover didn't help us warm up, either.

Temps to the northeast are near the freezing mark, and that is important in locating where the rain turns into freezing rain as precipitation lifts towards us this evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for...

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

