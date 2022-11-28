Winter Weather Advisory issued for areas generally near and/or northwest of Chippewa River

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A strong winter storm is approaching Western and Northern Wisconsin. Expect snow to limit visibility, cause slippery roads that will likely cause hazardous travel conditions.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 4am until 9pm on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. While Eau Claire County is among the counties not under the Advisory, slippery roads are still likely and will cause hazardous travel conditions at times.
The Advisory has been issued for areas most likely to pick up at least 3 inches of snow, though because of how this system is set up, the rain-snow line progression is incredibly important.
So, while the most precipitation will fall near and just northwest of