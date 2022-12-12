Winter Weather Advisory issued for first half of a weather system that'll last most of this week

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A long-duration winter weather system is going to move through the Chippewa Valley this week. While technically one system, this system will likely be split into two parts as dry air will turn the precipitation off right at the center of the low pressure system Wednesday afternoon/evening.
For the first half of this system, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Watch.
It will remain quiet until tomorrow evening as the low pressure system has just developed in Colorado. Expect the low to begin to move east before swinging north into the Upper Midwest.
The first thing you'll notice tomorrow is... READ MORE