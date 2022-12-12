 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Winter Weather Advisory issued for first half of a weather system that'll last most of this week

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

A long-duration winter weather system is going to move through the Chippewa Valley this week. While technically one system, this system will likely be split into two parts as dry air will turn the precipitation off right at the center of the low pressure system Wednesday afternoon/evening.

For the first half of this system, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Watch.

It will remain quiet until tomorrow evening as the low pressure system has just developed in Colorado. Expect the low to begin to move east before swinging north into the Upper Midwest.

The first thing you'll notice tomorrow is... READ MORE

