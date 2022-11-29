 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Renville and Redwood Counties. In
Wisconsin, Eau Claire County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Winter weather is here with snow showers throughout the day

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

Over the course of the weekend and yesterday, we have been looking to today as a winter wonderland as snow has been in the forecast. Now it is finally Tuesday, and a better look at models shows that most areas are going to get a good amount of snow, and few, a rough amount.

Before looking at the models, with snow today, it is important to make sure that you are driving safe this morning and afternoon. Along with the snow, there is going to be strong winds, and with this combined with snow showers, it is important to continue to drive slow today along with keeping your lights on due to reduced visibility. 

Now onto the models, the morning will start out with.. READ MORE

