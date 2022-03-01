Wintry weather returns early Wednesday morning

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
High temperatures were in the mid to upper 30s in Western Wisconsin with a few spots south of Eau Claire again reaching 40 degrees. Attention is turning to clouds and to our west.
That's a weak front that had some precip that just missed us this afternoon to the southwest. Those clouds move in overnight and another Alberta Clipper will form along this front towards Western Wisconsin.
Snow chances will pick up between 2am and 4am in Western Wisconsin moving in from the west-northwest. Scattered snow showers will remain likely through mid-morning before they depart to the east. Tomorrow afternoon will see some partial clearing before sunset.
