 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wintry weather returns early Wednesday morning

  • 0
5 Day Travel Tracker Vertical Bars Tomorrow.png

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer: 

High temperatures were in the mid to upper 30s in Western Wisconsin with a few spots south of Eau Claire again reaching 40 degrees. Attention is turning to clouds and to our west.

That's a weak front that had some precip that just missed us this afternoon to the southwest. Those clouds move in overnight and another Alberta Clipper will form along this front towards Western Wisconsin.

Snow chances will pick up between 2am and 4am in Western Wisconsin moving in from the west-northwest. Scattered snow showers will remain likely through mid-morning before they depart to the east. Tomorrow afternoon will see some partial clearing before sunset.

Snow totals could reach... READ MORE

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

Tags