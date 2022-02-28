Wintry weather returns to begin March

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Eau Claire hit the 40 degree mark this afternoon for just the second time this year! Temps in Western Wisconsin were as warm as the mid 40s south and west of Eau Claire.
Clouds are moving in from the west this evening and it will become mostly cloudy for most of the night, though lows won't fall much more than the mid 20s by tomorrow morning.
A few light snow showers are possible tomorrow morning that will be in the process of fizzling out by midday. Perhaps a trace to an inch of snow is possible, but some spots may not get anything.
Snow chances return late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning... READ MORE