Wintry weather returns with lows in 20s and chances for Friday flurries or snow showers

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temps were in the upper 60s to near 70 even through last night and lasted through mid afternoon before the cold front came through with scattered showers and thunderstorms that thankfully remained sub-severe as they moved through the Chippewa Valley.
Temperatures quickly dropped 10 degrees or so as that front passed and have continued to drop ever since.
The wind picked up out of the west along and behind that cold front with sustained wind between 10 and 25 mph with gusts as high as the mid to upper 30s. The wind will wane a bit overnight, but still expect a 5 to 15 mph breeze even by tomorrow morning.
After a dry night, the precipitation from the exiting strong low pressure system could return in the form of light snow... READ MORE