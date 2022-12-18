With the Winter Solstice just a few days away, mother nature welcomes us to winter with very cold temps and snow chances

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Today, the Chippewa Valley was quite cold with winds bringing in very chilly air. This week will be much the same as today, though much worse as we move on to each day. Along with cold temperatures, we are in for more snow, and unfortunately, this begins sooner rather than later.
Heading out the door tomorrow morning for the beginning of the work week won't be a breeze. Temps look to be mostly in the single digits with our high only topping out in the teens. Along with the cold temps, we are in for some snow as well.
Snow will begin in the afternoon around 2 pm. This will start out as scattered flurries and become... READ MORE