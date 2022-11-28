With tomorrow's snowfall slowly approaching, there still remains some uncertainty on snowfall totals

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
With the past couple days of beautiful weather behind us, it's now time to look ahead at some very wintry weather. Today will be the calm before the storm, as our only real impact for the day are winds.
The start to our week is not too bad, with temps reaching the 40s. However, there does appear to be strong winds that will be relatively noticeable throughout the day, topping out at around 15 mph, accompanied by gusts 20+ mph.
The good news is that this is really the only thing we will have to deal with today, the bad news is that tomorrow it will...