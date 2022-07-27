You betcha! Low humidity expected to last into the weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A few scattered showers popped up this afternoon, but didn't add much more than a couple hundredths of an inch of rain for the few spots that even got rain.
Temps warmed to the low to mid 80s, too, as humidity dropped. Dew points were in the were in the low to mid 60s this morning before dropping to the mid 50s by mid afternoon.
Expect dew points to remain comfortable in the low to mid 50s for the rest of the week. Humidity will rise a touch with dew points in the upper 50s to near 60 on Saturday and then into the low 60s for Sunday, but that still won't be that humid.
Much like today, tomorrow will also has a slight chance for some stray showers...