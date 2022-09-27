Freeze possible tonight in Chippewa Valley, hard freeze possible north & east of Eau Claire

This morning was Eau Claire's first morning with a low below 40 degrees- it was quite chilly! Lows ranged from the mid 30s to the low 40s across most of Western Wisconsin, and some patchy frost was possible in spots that dropped to the lower 30s.
Black River Falls was by far the coldest place with a low below freezing once again at 29 this morning. That was close to a hard freeze, defined as a low of 28 or colder. When lows drop that cold, more time is spent below freezing and it's cold enough to cool plants to the freezing mark.
There could be a hard/killing freeze tonight in our typically cooler spots north and east of Eau Claire. Highs this afternoon climbed only into the 50s, making today the first time Eau Claire has failed to reach 60 this fall.
With low temperatures forecast to be even colder tonight, there is a Freeze Warning in effect for the Chippewa Valley and most of Western Wisconsin.
The exceptions are Buffalo and Trempealeau counties where there is just a Frost Advisory in effect as temps might not reach the freezing mark in most of those counties except for some of the higher elevations and ridgetops. The Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are both in effect from midnight through 8am tomorrow morning.
Clouds slowly cleared the Chippewa Valley this evening, and a clear sky will continue through the night tonight. That clear sky combined with a light wind is what will allow for maximum cooling tonight to get those frigid low temperatures.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and that is how it'll be through the weekend. Temperatures will slowly warm back above average, so expect a beautiful weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s to begin the month of October. The only downside is the continued lack of rain in the forecast with not even a slight chance until early next week.