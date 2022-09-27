 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

FREEZE WARNING: Lows could even drop into the mid 20s north and east of Eau Claire by Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING for the Chippewa Valley and most of Western Wisconsin.

The exceptions are Buffalo and Trempeauleau counties where a FROST ADVISORY is in effect. Temperatures aren't likely to fall as much tonight in the valleys of Buffalo and Trempealeau counties, but frost is still likely there. 

With freezing temperatures in the forecast, make sure to cover or bring inside sensitive vegetation.

Areas north and east of Eau Claire could even see temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s tonight, which very well could be a killing freeze. Low temperatures of 28 or colder are considered a hard freeze because when the lows get 4 to 5 degrees below freezing, it's likely that the time spent with freezing temperatures are more than just an hour or so, and that much time below freezing is what can kill crops and vegetation. 

