Freezing rain early Saturday, turns to severe storm threat in the afternoon

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&