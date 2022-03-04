Freezing rain early Saturday, turns to severe storm threat in the afternoon

Our major spring storm is knocking on the door and we're in for a doozy of a Saturday.
FRIDAY:
Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy with high temperatures climbing into the mid 30s. Winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued from 9 pm Friday until 9 am (or Noon) Saturday. Freezing rain will make for very slippery travel early Saturday as temperatures stay below 32 degrees.
Roads will be very slippery until temperatures can climb back above freezing, which will likely occur before 7 am.
Ice accumulations will be anywhere from a trace south, to up to 1/4'' towards Highway 8. Some areas could see even more ice accumulation in the Northland.
SATURDAY AM:
Temperatures will climb back above freezing and we'll get scattered rain throughout the morning. We'll see a brief break as temperatures climb into the 40s. Winds will be breezy from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
SATURDAY PM:
In the afternoon we'll see the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop. High temperatures will reach the mid 40s and as this system's center grows near, we could see large hail and strong straight-line winds develop. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out either.
A level 1 risk for isolated severe storms looks possible from the I-94/WI-29 line and southward. A level 2 risk for scattered severe storms looks possible further south towards the Coulee Region.
Overall, we're looking at rainfall totals from 1/2'' to 1'' across the valley. Some areas may see 1'' to 2'' depending on t-storms Saturday. Any new snowfall by Sunday will be less than an inch.
OVERNIGHT SATURDAY/SUNDAY:
Temperatures will fall back below freezing into early Sunday leaving us with another turnover to ice/snow. Snow accumulations will be a trace to 1'' or so early Sunday. Then, it will just be windy and colder and cloudy. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 gusting up to 40 mph will keep wind chills back in the teens.
7-DAY:
Beyond this storm, there's not much happening to start next week. Temperatures remain close to or just below average. The next chance of any rain/snow holds off until later in the week.