Friday morning has the best chance for widespread rain since May

It has been quite some time since Eau Claire has picked up beneficial rain totals. Sure, Monday's measurement at the airport was nearly 1/3", but that was from an isolated storm and most of Western Wisconsin didn't see even that much rain.
The last time Eau Claire got more than 1/2" was almost three weeks ago on June 25, and Eau Claire hasn't picked up an inch in one day since late May. In fact, while March, April, and May all had above average rain totals, Eau Claire is over three inches below average since the start of June six weeks ago.
While the weather has been very nice over the past couple of days with sunshine and low humidity, dew points rose back to the low 60s this afternoon and will continue to rise tomorrow.
Dew points ranging from the mid to upper 60s will be common over the next week as a very humid air mass moves in with tonight and tomorrow's round of showers and thunderstorms.
While there is a low chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm tomorrow morning mainly south of Eau Claire, most places should receive beneficial rain. Expect a widespread 1/2" to 1", though there will likely be pockets of both lower totals closer to 1/4" and higher totals above 1".
Here's the timing: expect a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening after 9 or 10pm with the main round of rain and storms arriving after 3am.
Rain and thunderstorms will be most widespread across Western Wisconsin between 4am and 8am with scattered showers and storms continuing through the middle of the day before moving out in early afternoon. Partial clearing is possible by late Friday afternoon and evening.
While that round should produce nice rain totals for most, Saturday's chances for scattered showers and storms is trending down which will help fairgoers and Rock Fest to have more time without rain, though it will remain quite humid.
Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s this weekend through early next week as the highest humidity moves through, and highs will climb into the low 90s early next week. With the high humidity, it could feel like the mid to upper 90s Sunday through Tuesday before a cold front moves through Tuesday evening/overnight. Temps will fall a bit but will remain warm, and the humidity will also only drop a bit for the end of next week.