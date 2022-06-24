Friday's high temperature of 91 was Eau Claire's 5th 90+ high this year

Highs soared up into the 90s once again across Western Wisconsin. Most highs were in the mid 90s, a few spots held in the mid to upper 80s. For Eau Claire, it was the first time this year with back to back 90+ highs.
Eau Claire averages ten 90+ highs each year, with July having the most, again on average. June averages two days each year, but today marked the 4th high of at least 90° this month. There still are a few weeks until mid-July, which is the halfway point of summer in terms of average highest temperatures. Therefore, the Chippewa Valley is on pace to finish summer with more than ten days with highs of 90° or warmer.
While temperatures are similar to where they were yesterday, the humidity is higher. This makes it feel a couple degrees hotter than it is when factoring in the heat index due to those dew points rising into the mid 60s.
Dew points will hold steady overnight but rise tomorrow into the upper 60s, possibly near 70. This moisture will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Rain and thunderstorms will be likely late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The best chance for widespread rain will be between 5 and 10 AM.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through the afternoon, though there will most certainly be breaks and likely have more time dry than with rain.
Still, be prepared to go inside during any thunderstorm due to the threat of lightning. The low end risk for severe storms will be with the first round late tonight, and storms tomorrow don't look to have severe potential.
However, with a lot of people outside at both Blue Ox and Country Fest, it's important to remember that any thunderstorm can be deadly, and the best way to stay safe is by going inside a building or a car when a thunderstorm gets within about 10 miles of where you are, as lightning can strike the ground 10 miles away from the storm.
Once the scattered showers/storms end by early evening, a dry west-northwesterly breeze will kick in and start to lower the humidity. Dew points will drop from the very humid upper 60s/low 70s down to a dry 50 or lower by Sunday morning.
Sunday won't be as warm, either, with highs only in the low to mid 70s, and that breeze will persist and occasionally gust over 30 mph. Late Sunday afternoon has a small chance for a few pop-up showers in the late afternoon, though they should be fairly isolated at best.
Temps warm back to near 80 next week with comfortable humidity until later in the week, which also includes a couple slight chances for showers and storms.