Friday's sunshine and warm temperatures will give way to rain, t-storm chances Saturday

For the first time in nearly two weeks, Eau Claire failed to reach 80 degrees as the high only got to 79 degrees. The weather as of late has been rather pleasant and we have one more nice and warm day ahead before rain chances return for Saturday.
Your Friday forecast will feature a mostly sunny to partly cloudy with calm winds becoming light out of the west and southwest. After a cool start to the day, highs climb back into the low to mid 80s with dew points remaining in the 40s.
Skies become partly to mostly cloudy tonight and after midnight, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible north of US-64 ahead of a cold front. Lows fall back into the 50s and low 60s.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase from northwest to southeast throughout the day Saturday as the cold front passes through, gradually ending Saturday evening. Severe weather is not expected, but heavier bursts of rain, small hail and gusty winds could be possible with the stronger storms. The coverage of rain is five to six out of ten, so a little more widespread than in previous weeks. Rain totals won't be overly impressive, ranging from a couple hundredths to a half inch but the heavier showers and thunderstorms could bring up to an inch of rain. Highs top out in the 70s to low 80s.
We really do need the rain across the Chippewa Valley, which is reflecting in the latest drought monitor. Most of the Chippewa Valley is considered abnormally dry with an area of moderate drought in Polk and portions of St. Croix and Barron counties. The Eau Claire Airport, where all the climate data is taken, has not recorded more than a tenth of an inch of rain since May 14, when 0.29" fell.
Sunday will be cool and breezy with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs top out in the mid 60s to low 70s with lows in the 40s. Monday will be a similar story to Sunday with highs a smidge warmer, topping out mostly in the 70s.
After Monday, the weather pattern returns to more summer-like levels, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points come back up as well, so pop-up chances for showers and thunderstorms could return towards the end of next week.