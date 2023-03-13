Frigid tonight! Expect lows near or possibly below zero ahead of a chance at 50 degrees Wednesday afternoon

Temperatures today were on the order of ten degrees below Eau Claire's average high of 40 degrees with highs across Western Wisconsin ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s. The sun doesn't set until after 7pm after yesterday's switch to Daylight Saving Time, so the temps won't begin to fall for the night for an extra hour compared to when we were on standard time.
Still, with a clearing sky this evening and winds becoming light, temps will fall quite a bit tonight. Expect the coldest night in about two weeks: Temps will be close to February 26's low of 0 in Eau Claire, with some spots possibly dropping below zero.
We'll be sunny all day tomorrow since high pressure will pass through the Upper Midwest, but highs will only climb to maybe a degree or so above freezing, which is still between 5 and 10 degrees below average.
The wind will pick up tomorrow night and the clouds will increase Wednesday as temps warm up into the upper 40s, possibly near 50 by Wednesday afternoon! Expect melting snow, so make sure your storm drains are clear so that the melted snow has a place to go.
Then, our next chance for precipitation comes with possibly some drizzle Wednesday evening with a chance for a rain/snow mix by Thursday morning. Temps warm enough on Thursday for most precip to fall as rain, which will also need a place to run off to in addition to melting even more snow.
However, we're not done with snow just yet. Precipitation will likely change from rain to snow Thursday night with snow likely late Thursday night through Friday evening, possibly lingering into Saturday. Cooler than average temps return after that system departs this coming weekend.