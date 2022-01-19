Frigid wind chills last until Western Wisconsin's next snow chance

"It wouldn't be so bad if there was no wind." -Every Wisconsinite all winter.
Unfortunately, there has been a decent amount of wind all day, though the strongest gusts of 25 to 35 mph were last night into early this morning. Wind continues this evening out of the northwest and will continue through the night at 5 to 10 mph.
With temps dropping much lower tonight compared to last night, wind chills will also be lower despite the wind not being quite as strong. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon Thursday for all of Western Wisconsin, and the western 2/3 of the entire State of Wisconsin for that matter, too.
While the air temp bottoms out between -10 and -15 for most tonight, wind chills will range from -20 to -30 and be at their coldest early tomorrow morning. At these wind chills, frostbite on uncovered skin will be possible in less than 30 minutes. That's why there's a Wind Chill Advisory in effect.
Temps fall fast overnight due to both the northwest breeze and a clear sky. While tomorrow will be sunny all day long, temps will barely warm above zero and will not feel warmer than -10 through the day. Tomorrow night remains clear, but the wind will be light. This means that despite lows again between -10 and -20, there won't be much of a wind chill effect for most of the night.
Friday remains mostly sunny, though clouds arrive in the evening ahead of our next snow chance. Highs on Friday will be in the positive teens, and with overnight clouds they won't fall much.
Those clouds are associated with our next snow chance that arrives overnight into Saturday morning. Most of the snow is out by mid morning and most of the day will be dry. Another snow chance arrives Saturday night that will be out by early Sunday morning and again the day should remain dry.
Yet another snow chance arrives for the third night in a row Sunday night through Monday. It's a bit too early to talk snow totals, but several inches are possible combined from these three systems. Temps won't be too cold through the weekend during these chances, but will still be below average.
Another shot of arctic air arrives Monday night and lasts through the middle of next week. If the center of a high pressure system lines up with the coldest part of Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, that could lead to our coldest low temperature of the winter so far.