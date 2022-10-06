Frost likely tonight, hard freeze possible Friday night into Saturday morning

The strong cold front we've been tracking for several days came through early this morning with scattered showers and even a couple thunderstorms! However, it didn't rain everywhere.
The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, Eau Claire's official weather station, didn't record any rain. However, our rain gauge at the News 18 Studio on the south side of the city picked up 1/10" rain. Rain totals ranged from nothing up to a bit more than 1/4".
A few sprinkles or light showers will be possible this evening, forming as a result of the cold air rushing into the mid levels of the atmosphere. Don't expect meaningful rain totals from any rain this evening.
Eau Claire remains well below average on rainfall for the season as October has yet to have any rain at the airport. While it's not even one week into the month, Eau Claire is already 6/10" below average to-date for October, and that does continue to affect the ongoing deficit and drought/near drought conditions across Western Wisconsin.
The deficit has grown to nearly 2" since the beginning of September and now over 2.5" below average on the year to-date.
Temps peaked this morning in the upper 50s and have held steady in the low to mid 50s through the afternoon, but will fall quickly through the night. Once temps fall below 50 this evening, we can calculate wind chill.
The wind has been out of the north sustained at 10 to 20 mph and gusting near 30 mph through the afternoon. While the wind will lighten a bit overnight, there will be quite the wind chill effect this evening especially before the wind drops back below 5 mph by tomorrow morning.
Expect it to feel 5 to 10 degrees colder because of the wind chill through the evening.
Lows tonight will approach the freezing mark, though the light wind and slowly-dissipating clouds might keep temps from falling as far as they could if wind was calm and sky was clear in some spots. Even colder air is expected tomorrow night after highs tomorrow will likely stay below 50. Lows by Saturday morning will be in the mid to upper 20s.
A low of 28 or colder is considered a hard freeze- something that hasn't happened yet this season in the city of Eau Claire, though many rural areas did reach that threshold with the previous freeze.
Temps will slowly warm again through the sunny weekend as our weather pattern continues to look incredibly dry. Temps will peak early next week again ahead of another cold front midweek that will create a very similar forecast next week than what we had this week.