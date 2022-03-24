Gloomy, windy and another shot of snow, before cold sunshine returns for the weekend

Our spring storm is still bothering us a bit Thursday morning. It dropped 1/2'' of snowfall overnight. There's only a short break today before another round of rain/snow comes in Friday.
Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the 40s. Winds will be breezy from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Rain/snow ended early, and we'll remain dry for most of the day.
Overnight, lows drop into the low 30s. We see a new wave come in from the northwest and bring us a chance for light rain/snow again Friday. Temperatures move back towards the 40s, so we'll see everything melt by Friday evening.
Snowfall will be possible in the early morning, but most won't stick. Then, we'll see it turn over to light rain or drizzle. New snow accumulations will be from a trace to 1/2''. Rainfall amounts will range from a trace to 0.1''.
Winds will be strong Friday and Saturday. Northwest winds will be at 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. This will knock wind chills well into the teens, and even the single digits Sunday morning.
We do get plenty of sunshine with the incoming high pressure, but highs won't break out of the mid 30s. Next week, we repeat the spring storm of rain and snow starting late Monday.