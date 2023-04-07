Going up! Temperatures have begun their climb and will continue into at least the 70s next week

After a long stretch of mostly cooler than average temperatures, Western Wisconsin returned to near average today, and it will continue to warm into next week.
Highs will climb to near 60 for Saturday, and if it doesn't quite hit 60 it will likely on Sunday. Highs will be closer to 70 Monday and well into the 70s next Tuesday through Thursday. There even is a slight chance to hit 80 next week!
Eau Claire hit the 50 mark for the second time this year on Friday and was pretty close to the daily average high of 52.
The only blemish in the short term is a chance for Friday night rain and possibly snow, though that risk is well east of Eau Claire and mostly a small chance early Saturday morning for parts of Taylor and Clark counties.
There is less than a 10% to hit 2", and realistically expect a non-sticking trace up to maybe an inch on the grass near Abbotsford and Medford.
Not everyone will get precipitation, either, as we're expecting a narrow band of rain that may change to rain/snow to those aforementioned locations. The exact location of this precip could still shift north or south, so while many won't get anything, a 1/2" to 1" rain is also possible.
Any precipitation will be out pretty early in the morning. The rest of Saturday will be sunny and warm with a high near 60.
While it'll be warmer Easter Sunday in mid/upper 60s, the clouds will increase and there's a slight chance for evening rain, but it doesn't look particularly widespread and will be mostly later in the evening.
Highs will near 70 Monday and be well into the 70s most of next week with that outside chance to hit 80.