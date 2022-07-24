Gorgeous weather headed to the Chippewa Valley

The Chippewa Valley ended the week beautifully with temps in the upper 70s. Dewpoints have started to decrease and will continue to until Tuesday. With dewpoints decreasing, tonight will be nice and cool with temps in the low 50s with mostly clear skies.
Tomorrow will be the perfect day to go outside and enjoy the weather. Temps will be in the upper 70s, with plenty of sunshine, and without the strong winds that we had today. Whether you are indoors with the windows open, grilling outside, or at the playground with your kids, it is a day to not miss. Tomorrow will end with temps in the upper 50s with a slight increase in humidity.
The slight increase in humidity is due to rain chances on Tuesday. Humidity will only be in the low 60s which will be enough to feel it, but not intense. The storm chances will be scattered in nature and some places will see little to no rain throughout the day. Those that do, will only see rain for about an hour at a time with the rest of the day being clear.
After Tuesday's increase in humidity, it will start to decrease back down. This will be one of our longest breaks in humidity in a while and will last till the weekend. Temps during this break will remain in the upper 70s with nights cooling down to the 50s. During the break, Thursday is the only slight chance of rain and will be during the evening.
The weekend will move us back in the direction that we have been experiencing these past couple of weeks with uncomfortable humidity and high temperatures. Saturday will be the start to humidity increasing as temps start to climb to the 80s. By Sunday, temps will be in the mid 80s with the humidity at a level that will be back to feeling uncomfortable.