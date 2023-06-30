Great weather ahead of us for the holiday weekend

As we head into the long holiday weekend, if you have any outdoor or travel plans, the forecast is looking really good.
The air quality will be in better shape however an alert continues through noon Friday due to some pollution fromground ozone and wildfire smoke. We may deal with some issues through the weekend, but it's not expected to be anywhere close to what we've dealt with most of this week.
Your Friday forecast will feature clear skies to start the day with skies becoming partly cloudy heading into the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the west and northwest with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, so a little muggy but better than yesterday.
Skies become partly to mostly cloudy heading into tonight, but we stay dry with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s and a light to calm northerly wind.
The weather will remain dry for both Saturday and Sunday with a few more clouds around Saturday vs. Sunday. A stray shower or thunderstorm could develop but I expect mostly dry conditions through the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s through the weekend with a few spots reaching the low 90s Sunday.
Monday will be the warmest and sunniest day of the extended forecast period with a mainly sunny sky and highs in the upper 80s to low to mid 90s. Dew points will remain closer to 60.
We are monitoring the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms heading into Tuesday and Wednesday. As of now, severe weather is not expected, though I want to make note that the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a risk of severe thunderstorms on Monday to our northwest (see the figure above). We will monitor trends closely over the weekend. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 80s to low 90s with humid conditions, but behind this system, highs will fall back into the 70s to low 80s with more comfortable conditions.