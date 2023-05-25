Great weather expected for whatever you have planned for this Memorial Day Weekend

Temperatures warmed to the low to mid 70s this afternoon across the Chippewa Valley, but temps will get a bit chilly overnight in spots before temps slowly climb each day through the next weekend.
Eau Claire's low tonight is expected to be in the low 40s, which is not cold enough for frost to be a threat. Most spots across the Chippewa Valley should be warm enough to avoid that, too, but areas to the north and east of Eau Claire could drop into the mid to upper 30s.
Typically cool spots, especially those in valleys or other areas sheltered from the wind could get down into the mid 30s where frost becomes possible. Black River Falls and surrounding areas is most likely to be the coldest tonight. After tonight, we'll warm back above average tomorrow and continue to warm slowly all weekend.
Any day this weekend will be great for hitting the golf course. It's a hole-in-one fore!-cast that doesn't have any weather related hazards. That also means you don't have any excuses!
Memorial Day Weekend is also a big camping weekend, and the weather looks great for that, too, with no rain chances all weekend (and through at least next Tuesday). Lows may get a bit chilly at nights, but other than that it looks wonderful! Don't forget to pack plenty of sunscreen!
Oh, and also don't forget to pack bug spray, as there are a lot of mosquitoes out. That's the only problem with the bonfire forecast. While the fire danger isn't high, the dry weather does mean you'll have to be careful to keep the fire in the pits and to have water ready nearby in case the fire gets too big.
Of course, while this weekend unofficially marks the beginning of summer outdoor activities, it's important to remember that Memorial Day is a holiday meant to honor those who lost their lives fighting for our freedoms that include being able to enjoy all the activities I just listed.
Weather, again, should not interfere with any Memorial Day outdoor services or tributes.
Highs will likely reach the 80s by Saturday and will be well into the 80s and could push 90 next week as humidity begins to arrive. That could bring a few chances for showers and thunderstorms, but they are just slight chances for next Wednesday and Thursday.