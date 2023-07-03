Have a way to get warnings as storms threaten 4th of July outdoor activities and stay safe from lightning threat

Mother Nature will likely supply her own fireworks show for at least parts of Western Wisconsin throughout the day on the 4th of July, though chances will be greatest in the evening for widespread thunderstorms.
It will also be hot and humid, so make sure to stay hydrated during the parts of the day that stay dry.
Again, the most likely time for widespread showers and thunderstorms will be in the evening and overnight, which will threaten 4th of July firework displays.
Even if the storms are not severe, lightning is a threat for outdoor activities. Lightning has been known to strike 10 to 20 miles away from the storm in places that aren't getting rain.
Generally, if you can see lightning or hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck. Safe places from lightning include enclosed buildings and hard-topped cars with windows up. Inside a sturdy building should be your first choice as it is the safest. Anywhere outside is not safe from lightning, including under trees and picnic shelters/park pavilions.
For lightning/thunder in the distance, you can use the 30-30 rule to estimate your risk, though you should make sure you're close enough to an appropriate shelter for if/when storms get too close. The 30-30 rule requires you to count the number of seconds between seeing lightning and hearing thunder.
Due to the difference between the speed of light and speed of sound, we can determine how far away the strike was. If you can NOT make it to 30 seconds between lightning and thunder, then the storm IS too close. you must go inside and wait at least 30 minutes from the last rumble of thunder before it is safe to go outside again.
Strong to severe storms are not only threatening tonight, but will tomorrow on the 4th of July as well. All of Western Wisconsin is currently in a level 2 risk for severe weather tomorrow, meaning that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.
Make sure you have a way to get warnings and get lightning alerts. Our WQOW Weather App will do just that and can help keep you safe while you enjoy time outdoors in between scattered chances.
There could be some isolated shower and storms at any point throughout the day, but there will likely also be breaks in the action where outdoor activities can be held.
Storms are most likely in the evening/overnight through Wednesday morning. Temps will be cooler on Wednesday as the cold front causing all these storm chances will have moved through by morning.
A few lingering showers or storms could continue into the afternoon. Highs will be much cooler and only in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday along with more comfortable humidity with low temps falling towards 50 each night.
Temps and dew points will warm again into next weekend, but shouldn't be as hot or as humid as it was today and will be tomorrow. Scattered shower and storm chances return next weekend, too.