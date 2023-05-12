Have the rain gear around for the Mother's Day weekend... but it won't be a total washout

We had another warm day on our Thursday as highs got into the 70s despite mainly cloudy skies through early afternoon and even a few light rain showers.
The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through the weekend, but it won't rain the entire time and realistically, there will be a lot of dry time. Even with that, you'll still want to have the rain gear with should you have any outdoor plans.
Your Friday forecast will feature a mainly cloudy sky and a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds east to east-southeast at 5-10 mph with highs in the low to mid 70s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms linger tonight under a cloudy sky with an east wind at 5-15 mph and lows 55-60.
Saturday's rain chances during the day will be slightly less, but not zero with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s with a breezy east wind.
The coverage of rain will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning, but how far north the rain goes. Some have it staying south of US-64, while others have it widespread. Precipitation will come to an end midday Sunday and we'll see sunshine to end the day. Highs Sunday top out in the mid to upper 60s, but should we clear our quicker, we could see temperatures rise into the 70s.
The beginning of next week is look spectacular with a clear to partly cloudy sky and highs in the 70s. A brief shower is possible Tuesday evening, but chances are slim.