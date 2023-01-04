 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Total daytime snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Hazardous road conditions as snow continues to fall

  • Updated
  • 0

Another round of snow means more dangerous road conditions throughout the Chippewa Valley

Yesterday saw all kinds of precipitation with freezing rain, rain itself, and plenty of snow. Today we will have snow as the more dominate precipitation, which means that there is plenty of snow still left to accumulate. 

Traffic Forecast.png

Due to a mix of freezing rain and snow yesterday afternoon and last night, roads are pretty hazardous this morning. Plenty of them have either snow or ice covering them. Also, ice has been covered by the snow, which means that even though it looks like just snow, there could be a sheet of ice underneath it. 

DMA - NEST Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Snow will continue throughout the day, though in the afternoon, we could have a little bit of a wintry mix due to temps rising above freezing. Even further, there could be times where we could have a little break in the evening with only a few flurries. 

By early tomorrow morning, snow will start to become scattered with snow completely out of the forecast by Thursday afternoon. 

Forecast Snow DMA Matt 2022.png

Totals are still hovering around 3"-6" for the most part. What will be a big factor once more is going to be how long we hover above freezing for the day. 

After the system is officially gone, we will drop in temperatures to having single digit lows. However, this is average for this time of season. By the weekend, temps will become above average 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you