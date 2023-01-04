Hazardous road conditions as snow continues to fall

Yesterday saw all kinds of precipitation with freezing rain, rain itself, and plenty of snow. Today we will have snow as the more dominate precipitation, which means that there is plenty of snow still left to accumulate.
Due to a mix of freezing rain and snow yesterday afternoon and last night, roads are pretty hazardous this morning. Plenty of them have either snow or ice covering them. Also, ice has been covered by the snow, which means that even though it looks like just snow, there could be a sheet of ice underneath it.
Snow will continue throughout the day, though in the afternoon, we could have a little bit of a wintry mix due to temps rising above freezing. Even further, there could be times where we could have a little break in the evening with only a few flurries.
By early tomorrow morning, snow will start to become scattered with snow completely out of the forecast by Thursday afternoon.
Totals are still hovering around 3"-6" for the most part. What will be a big factor once more is going to be how long we hover above freezing for the day.
After the system is officially gone, we will drop in temperatures to having single digit lows. However, this is average for this time of season. By the weekend, temps will become above average