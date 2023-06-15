Hazy and smoky skies will continue but we do see some improvement

The hazy and smoky skies will continue as we head into our Thursday, but we do see a slow and gradual improvement. The AQI (Air Quality Index) reached 194 in Eau Claire at 7 PM Wednesday, just shy of the very unhealthy category. In fact, this was the highest the AQI has ever reached in Eau Claire since records began in 2009.
As of Thursday morning, the AQI has fallen back to the moderate to unhealthy for some category with unhealthy to very unhealthy levels around Rochester and the Twin Cities. You can view the latest AQI and forecast here.
An AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in place through at least noon today and we'll continue to deal with the haze and smoky conditions, but winds out of the north and northeast at 5-15 mph will slowly help clear the air out a bit. Air quality levels will remain in the yellow to orange category throughout the day. Outside of that, skies will be clear to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. I had to take temperatures down due to the haze and smoke.
We'll have clear skies heading into tonight with areas of haze and light smoke lingering. Winds will be light out of the northeast with lows in the 40s.
Skies will be mainly clear as we head into our Friday, continuing into Friday night. Areas of haze and patchy light smoke will still be possible as well. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s with lows in the 40s and 50s.
As we head into the weekend, we are looking at a mostly to partly sunny sky and mostly dry conditions, though areas along and west of US-53 and US-25 could see a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms as a weakening cold front approaches. Those that do see rain to the west will likely see totals of a tenth to a quarter inch or less. The one limiting factor is dew points in the 40s and low to mid 50s. Highs top out in the 80s with lows in the 50s to low 60s.
Next week is looking to be dry and toasty with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Highs each day will be in the mid 80s to low 90s with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Dew points may creep up into the mid to upper 50s at times, but they'll mostly stay in the mid 40s to mid 50s.