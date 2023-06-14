Hazy skies and reduced air quality highlight Wednesday's forecast

Areas east of US-53 saw some rain on our Tuesday though totals weren't overly impressive. Medford saw about a quarter inch, while Marshfield and Black River Falls saw just over a tenth of an inch. You had to go over towards Wausau and Green Bay to see totals of a third to a half inch plus.
The weather story today and Thursday will be on the hazy skies returning along with reduced air quality levels. This is because of a combination of wildfires ongoing in Canada and ground ozone. An Air Quality Alert is in place for the Twin Cities along with southeast and northern Minnesota, but we are not expecting any alerts in the Chippewa Valley as of now as the air quality is forecasted to remain in the moderate (yellow) category.
Outside of that, we'll see a mostly sunny sky for our Wednesday with a slight chance of a few pop-up afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms as a weak cold front slides through. Highs top out in the 80s to near 90, but the haze could limit temperatures a bit.
Skies remain clear to partly cloudy heading into our Thursday with areas of haze lingering around. Winds will be northeasterly at 5-10 mph, which will cool highs back into the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Friday looks to be a great day with mainly sunny skies, low humidity and light winds with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms could sneak in to the western hometowns toward early Saturday morning ahead of a weakening area of low pressure and cold front.
The weekend overall looks warm and mostly dry with just slight chances of showers and thunderstorms as the weakening system tracks through. Realistically, I think most areas could go the entire weekend without seeing rain, but I'm keeping a slight chance in the forecast as a few could pop-up. Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 50s and low 60s.
Heading into next week, we'll remain above average temperature wise and staying dry as well with clear to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s to low 90s and dew points hanging out in the 50s to low 60s.