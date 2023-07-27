Heat advisory, severe weather potential highlight Thursday's forecast

We have a lot going on in the weather department today, with the heat and humid conditions continuing and a threat for severe weather.
A HEAT ADVISORY is in place for all of the Chippewa Valley with the exception of Barron, Rusk and Taylor counties. This will run from noon to 8 PM. The advisory means that the heat index could reach as high as 105 degrees. The Twin Cities down to Mankato is under an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING (areas in the fushia color) and this is where the heat index could reach as high as 110 degrees.
We'll have a partly cloudy sky throughout the day today. A few showers and isolated t-storms are possible this morning but the better chance of showers and t-storms will be this afternoon into tonight. Highs top out in the upper 80s to mid 90s with dew points in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
The Storm Prediction Center has a level two out of five risk for severe weather for the entire area. The main hazards will be large hail and damaging wind gusts (some of which may be significant). Heavy rainfall is also possible and the tornado risk is very low but not zero.
The timing of the t-storms is from 3 PM to 6 AM Friday and the reason for the wide range is due to model inconsistency as some have the t-storms later in the night and some during the afternoon and evening hours. The other thing to consider is what's called the cap. The "cap" is essentially a lid in the upper levels of the atmosphere, and for it to break, we have to reach a certain temperature as the air rises. If we reach a certain temperature, that can break through the cap and t-storms are able to develop. With temperatures expected to reach the 90s today, we may end up being too warm which would allow the cap to hold.
Anyway you look at, storms are expected to occur sometime between 3 PM and 6 AM, so have a way to be weather aware and the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team will be keep you updated.
Chances for showers and t-storms are possible heading into Friday as another cold front sweeps through. A few strong to severe t-storms are possible with a level one out of five risk in place for nearly the entire area. Highs will cool back to the 80s but dew points will remain in the mid 60s to low to mid 70s.
The weekend overall is looking great with a mostly sunny sky, highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s and dew points falling back into the 50s to near 60.
Heat levels tick up a bit again next week with partly cloudy skies, a touch of humidity and a slight chance of showers and t-storms by midweek. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Monday with mid 80s to near 90 Tuesday and Wednesday.