Heat and humidity to increase through the weekend after Friday morning's heavy rain

If you were woken up by loud thunder and heavy rain, you weren't alone. Strong storms rolled through the Chippewa Valley early in the morning and all of the Chippewa Valley picked up beneficial rain totals.
It's been awhile since rainfall was this widespread. However, the heaviest rain brought flash flooding this morning as a five to ten mile wide swath of extremely heavy rain through Barron, Chippewa, and Clark counties. That thin area had upwards of two to five inches of rain.
Stanley was right in the bullseye of the radar indicated area of heaviest rain with a measured 5.4" and reports of roads under water. Eau Claire was just out of the streak with a half inch of rain measured at the airport, and our studio picked up a little more than an inch on the far south side.
Humidity rose after the rain ended today, though there were only a few peeks of sunshine. The humidity is going to stay this way through the weekend and even into next week as temperatures rise even further. Tuesday will have temps in the 90s and will feel like 95+. A cold front will move through Tuesday evening and the humidity will fall from extremely humid down to a level that's still in the humid category.
Rain chances through the rest of the weekend continue to trend down with only a slight chance for a few showers popping up both Saturday and Sunday. These showers will be a lot like what we had earlier this week as they will not be widespread or last too long. Only a few areas will see some rain and for only an hour or two.
Monday and Tuesday will be dangerously hot and humid with dew points in the mid to upper 60s and possibly even hitting 70. With high temps in the low 90s, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s each afternoon.
Tuesday night's cold front will drop the temps down into the 80s for Wednesday, and humidity will remain even if it isn't quite as high. Shower and storm chances will accompany that cold front, and we'll have to watch that round closely as we get closer as there will be a lot of energy in the atmosphere that could create strong storms if other conditions align.