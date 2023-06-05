Heat levels begin to ease up a bit; scattered t-storm chances to begin the week

After five straight days of reaching 90 degrees in Eau Claire and several locations in the Chippewa Valley, we finally begin to see heat levels back off a bit though we'll remain above seasonal averages.
There is an Air Quality Alert in place through 8 AM Monday for the area due to PM2.5 particulates in smoke reaching the surface thanks to wildfires in Quebec. This is prompting the air quality to reach the orange to red category, so try to avoid long periods of time outdoors if possible until conditions improve.
A backdoor cold front will move through today, bringing with a slight chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Coverage of the rain today is about three out of ten. It'll be warm and muggy with highs in the 80s.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, otherwise we'll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with light winds and lows in the 50s and 60s.
We'll maintain a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday under a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Clouds decrease throughout the day Wednesday as higher pressure moves in, and the beautiful weather will continue into Thursday as well. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s with dew points down in the 40s.
Moisture and heat levels do increase heading into Friday and Saturday, leading to an increase chance in showers and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday. Highs rise back into the mid 80s Friday with low to mid 80s Saturday.
In weather history, Sunday marked 65 years since a series of tornadoes ravaged parts of the Chippewa Valley. An F5 tornado tracked across Dunn and St. Croix counties, impacting communities like Knapp and Colfax. That same day, an F4 tornado impacted the northern side of Chippewa Falls and near Fall Creek.