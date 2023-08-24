Heat levels come down today but still very humid; heat alerts continue for some

It was dangerously hot and steamy across the area on our Wednesday. Highs ranged from the 80s north to as warm as the lower 100s south. Even so, you factor in dew points in the 70s to low 80s and that led to heat index values ranging from 100-120 in many locations.
Looking at some of the numbers from Wednesday, New Richmond led the way once again with the highest heat index and highest dew point in the Chippewa Valley. Shown below were the highest heat index values and dew points from Wednesday.
In Eau Claire, our high of 97 degrees was the warmest since June 5, 2021 and the warmest day in August 2012. We did set a new record for the warmest low temperature. The previous record was 75 degrees set back in 1968 and our low was officially 76 degrees.
Now as we head into today, it'll still be steamy and gross out with the high dew points but temperatures won't be as high. Even so, a Heat Advisory is in place until 7 PM for Eau Claire, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix and Polk, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties. Heat index values could be as high as 95-100 within the advisory area.
After areas of fog through mid-morning, we'll have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with a north to northwest wind and highs in the 80s to low 90s. We'll have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with fog developing overnight and also a small chance for showers and t-storms towards daybreak. Lows drop to the 60s.
We'll maintain a slight chance of showers and t-storms Friday as a cold front will pass through the area. Severe weather is not expected and the coverage of rain is low. Highs top out in the 80s with dew points in the 60s to low 70s.
Heading into the weekend and early next week, we'll maintain mostly dry conditions with only a slight chance of showers and t-storms around Sunday night into Monday. Highs will be in the 70s with dew points in the 50s to low 60s.