Heat, moisture and winds pickup the next two days, then storms roll in

There's little change in the forecast for the next several days. We've got summer heat and humidity rolling in before storms turn us back down into fall.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with high temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. Dew points will be in the mid 60s making it feel sticky. Winds will be light from the northwest.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with the chance for some patchy fog as lows drop towards the low 60s.
Thursday will start clear before sunshine heats us up towards the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be breezy from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Dew points will remain in the mid 60s keeping that sticky moisture in the air.
Friday, a cold front starts to work in which will hold temps down in the lower 80s. Winds will remain breezy, and the humidity will spike once more before a chance for some scattered storms rolls in late.
A few of those storms will linger into Saturday as temps tumble into the upper 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.