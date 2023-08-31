Heat ramping up into the weekend, likely leading to the hottest Labor Day weekend on record

The weather the last few days have certainly looked and felt very nice for this time of the year, and we even got a small taste of fall the past few mornings as well. We'll have one more day of pleasant weather ahead before the heat levels ramp up once again.
For your Thursday, we'll have plenty of sunshine once again with a southerly wind at 5-15 mph. Highs climb into the upper 70s to low 80s with dew points staying down in the 40s and 50s. You could keep the A/C off again during the morning and nighttime hours but maybe have it on low during the afternoon.
A few clouds trickle in tonight as a warm front passes through. Winds remain southerly at 5-15 mph with lows in the 50s to near 60, though some of the cooler spots could drop into the 40s.
A warm and windy Friday will be on tap with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be southerly at 10-25 mph with higher gusts during the day, decreasing to 5-15 mph Friday night. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s.
Some models hint at a few isolated showers and t-storms late Friday night into Saturday but I think we'll end up staying dry. This will remain below the criteria for our "slight" category. Highs Saturday rise into the upper 80s to low to mid 90s with dew points in the 60s.
Sunday and Monday will be the hottest day of our stretch of heat as highs soar into the mid to upper 90s and someone in the Chippewa Valley could make a run for 100. The heat index could reach 100-105 in some spots with dew points in the 60s but it'll be nothing like we saw last week. Even so, please be cautious with the heat if you'll be outdoors.
The warmest Labor Day weekend on record in Eau Claire was back in 1929. The average temperature from Saturday through Monday was 78.3 degrees. The way things look right now, we'll likely break the record as highs will be in the 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
The next "chance" of showers and t-storms in the forecast comes along a cold front Tuesday. Behind the front, temperatures will cool back towards 80 by midweek.